Period kicks off to present 2022 tax returns

Friday, 14 April 2023, 13:15
The annual drive to get Spanish taxpayers to complete their tax returns from 2022 started this week. For those who are required to fill in or check their details, normally all those who don't have the simplest tax affairs, there are some key dates to consider.
Between 11th April and 30th June the declaration can be filled in online and from 3 May those that need some help over the phone can arrange a call from the tax office. For those who would rather have a face-to-face appointment in the tax office, those will start from 1 June. One of the innovations on the tax return this year is the need to declare movements of cryptocurrency.
