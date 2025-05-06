Why do some pensioners from a particular work sector in Spain receive almost 2,900 euros a month?

Gabriel Cuesta Tuesday, 6 May 2025, 16:56 Compartir

April's Social Security statistics in Spain set a new record by allocating 13.5 billion euros to the payment of the regular pension payroll. The statistics show an increase in the system's average pension of 4.5%, which puts the figure at 1,309.1 euros per month, while the specific widow's pension stands at 933.5, below the minimum wage (SMI) set in 2025 at 14 payments of 1,184 euros after the confirmed increase of 50 euros.

In total, there are more than 9 million pensioners whose ordinary monthly paychecks continue to break historical records since July 2023, when they exceeded the 12-billion-euro mark for the first time. Since January this year, contributory pensions have experienced a revaluation in line with the CPI (consumer price index) of 2.8%, while minimum pensions have risen by 6%, except for those with a dependent spouse, whose increase will be 9.1%, as stated in Royal Decree-Law 9/2024, published in the official state gazette.

So which pensioners receive the most and which is the group that reaches the maximum of 2,800 euros? After the increase in pensions with the CPI applied since the beginning of the year, the average pension from the general scheme rose to 1,663.24 euros per month, compared to 1,007.80 euros per month for the self-employed workers' scheme (RETA). In the coal-mining sector, the average retirement pension is 2,898.11 euros per month and in the marine sector it is 1,663.28 euros. They are followed by beneficiaries of occupational diseases, with an average of 1,963.80 euros, and those for work accidents, with 1,567.43 euros per month.

Coal-mining workers receive this large pension because of their previous work in highly dangerous, toxic or arduous environments. The Social Security offers special treatment within the system for workers who have been performing under such conditions. These retired workers carried out tasks such as coal extraction in underground mines, opencast mining, manufacture of coal agglomerates, operation of coke production furnaces (except those in the iron and steel sector), river transport of coal, etc. Among other factors, the Social Security system applies certain benefits to them in aspects such as the ordinary retirement age (which can be brought forward), reduction coefficients or access to disability benefits.