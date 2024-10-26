These are the pensioners who will receive more than 6,000 euros in one month as extra Christmas payment is made in Spain

Virginia López Esplá Madrid Saturday, 26 October 2024, 22:20 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

X (antes Twitter)

LinkedIn

Telegram

Threads

As October draws to a close, many people are beginning to think about the fast-approaching year end. Just like many of those in regular employment, pensioners¡ also receive a Christmas 'bonus'.

Most social security pensions in Spain are paid in 14 instalments over the calendar year. This means that there are two extra payments. The first of these is paid in June and is regarded as the summer bonus. The second is the Christmas bonus. Those in employment usually receive this second extra payment in December, but pensioners and paid in advance andreceive it in November.

When extra pension payments are paid out

The amount of the extra payment is the same as that of the regular monthly payment, provided that the pension entitlement has been recognised in the full six-month period prior to its receipt (accrual period).

These periods are between 1 December and 31 May of the following year for the June bonus payment.

The collection period is usually done in arrears - between the 1st and the 4th of every month - but, as the banks usually already have all the information required, they advance that amount to the pensioners. This is why, in general, between the 22nd and 26th of the month in question, they will have received their pension and the corresponding extra pay.

For this reason, at the end of November pensioners who receive their pension in 14 payment instalments will receive double the normal amount in their bank balances.

Pensioners who will receive more than 6,000 euros

People are reminded that not all pensioners receive their pension in 14 payments. Those who receive 12 payments are those whose pensions are the result of a work-related accident or occupational disease. This does not mean that they receive less, but rather that the amount corresponding to the extra pay is spread out over the year.

On the other hand, among all those who do receive a 14-monthly pension income - not all of them will receive the same amount. Depending on their working life (pensionable years) and their final salary, they will receive varying amounts.

So, the group of pensioners to see the biggest boost to their bank balances in the bonus month will be those in receipt of the maximum work pension that, as stated by Social Security, for 2024 is 3,175.04 euros per month. Anyone receiving this 3,000-plus euros will therefore be paid over 6,000 euros gross at the end of November.