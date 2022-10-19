A partial eclipse of the sun is on its way: when and where can it be seen? After this one, the next time a partial eclipse can be seen from the whole of Spain will be on 12 August 2026

Lovers of astronomy are counting the days until they can enjoy one of the most spectacular sights that the sky offers us every now and then: an eclipse of the sun. The next one will be a partial eclipse and will not last long, but those keen to have a look can do so on Tuesday, 25 October. It will be visible from Spain and the rest of Europe, north-east Africa and western Asia.

Because it will be a partial eclipse, the moon will only cover part of the sun. In Spain it will have a maximum magnitude (that is the value referring to the fraction of the sun’s diameter hidden by the moon) of 0.12 in Gerona, 0.10 in Barcelona and below 0.10 in the rest of Catalonia, Aragón, Navarra, the Basque Country, La Rioja, Cantabria, Asturias, the north of Castilla y León, north of Valencia and the Balearic Islands, according to the National Geographic Institute’s astronomy portal.

The Institute says the partial eclipse will start at 11.33am in Barcelona and reach its peak at 12.07. It will end at 12.43, after just one hour and ten minutes

Other eclipses

The last partial eclipse which could be seen in Spain was on 10 June 2021. After this one, the next will only be visible from some of the Canary islands, will have a very low magnitude (0.7) and will occur on 14 October 2023. The forthcoming partial eclipse on 25 October, however, will be visible from all over Spain.

The next time one can be seen from the whole country will be on 12 August 2026, followed by another on 2 August 2027. A few months later, on 26 January 2028, there will be an annular eclipse, which is what it is called when the moon hides the centre of the sun and leaves the edge visible, like a ring.