Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Donald Trump during the announcement of tariffs. Reuters
Over 14 billion in aid to be provided by Spanish government in response to USA&#039;s new tariffs
Politics

Over 14 billion in aid to be provided by Spanish government in response to USA's new tariffs

It is a bid to soften the effects of the "unfair" trade war unleashed on Wednesday by President Donald Trump

Edurne Martínez

Madrid

Friday, 4 April 2025, 10:36

The Spanish government has not waited for measures the EU may bring in (in the event that negotiations fail with the United States) to soften the effects of the "unfair" trade war unleashed on Wednesday by President Donald Trump. Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez announced in an appearance on Thursday that 14.1 billion euros will be mobilised in response to the tariffs imposed by the US.

New funding will be provided to support firms or workers affected of up to 7.4 billion euros and 6.7 billion euros made available from existing instruments and schemes, including the ICO government-backed credits programme.

Meetings will be held between industry and unions to monitor the effects and the PM proposes using any future tariffs imposed by the EU to give support to specific sectors affected.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Guidance issued as Costa del Sol residential area faces 10-hour water cut while vital work is carried out
  2. 2 Digital Nomad Visa: a gateway to living and working in Spain
  3. 3 Four affected by smoke inhalation after blaze at popular Costa del Sol restaurant
  4. 4 Injured hikers rescued by helicopter after spending night lost on Costa del Sol mountain
  5. 5 Costa del Sol town amends urban plan to build more hotels
  6. 6 Benalmádena invites people of all ages to get into gear for fun cycling event
  7. 7 Why is life insurance important for people?
  8. 8 How to evict the squatters from your property
  9. 9 The canines that provide support at a Costa del Sol hospital
  10. 10 Spanish tennis veteran Albert Ramos calls time on his career

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Comentar es una ventaja exclusiva para registrados

¿Ya eres registrado?

Inicia sesión
Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish Over 14 billion in aid to be provided by Spanish government in response to USA's new tariffs