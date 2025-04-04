Over 14 billion in aid to be provided by Spanish government in response to USA's new tariffs

Edurne Martínez Madrid Friday, 4 April 2025, 10:36 Compartir

The Spanish government has not waited for measures the EU may bring in (in the event that negotiations fail with the United States) to soften the effects of the "unfair" trade war unleashed on Wednesday by President Donald Trump. Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez announced in an appearance on Thursday that 14.1 billion euros will be mobilised in response to the tariffs imposed by the US.

New funding will be provided to support firms or workers affected of up to 7.4 billion euros and 6.7 billion euros made available from existing instruments and schemes, including the ICO government-backed credits programme.

Meetings will be held between industry and unions to monitor the effects and the PM proposes using any future tariffs imposed by the EU to give support to specific sectors affected.