One in every four new jobs created in Spain is in tourism At the end of June this year there were 2.86 million workers linked to the industry, 5.4% more than a year ago

EDURNE MARTÍNEZ MADRID.

One in every four new jobs created in Spain is in the tourism industry. The number has been increasing as the sector has been recovering since the pandemic. At the end of June this year there were 2.86 million workers linked to these activities, 5.4% more than a year ago and 6.3% more than in 2019, according to an analysis published this week by industry-body Turespaña.

This figure means that the tourism industry added almost 150,000 employees from April to June this year and now makes up 13.6% of total employment in the Spanish economy. One in every four jobs created during this period (589,000) was in tourism therefore, 25% of the total.

While the unemployment rate in the national economy stands at 11.6%, the percentage of unemployed in tourism activities was 8.5% at the end of June.