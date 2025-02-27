One arrested for threatening to plant bombs in Valencian schools and kill 'as many people as possible'

B. Hernández Thursday, 27 February 2025, 14:13 Compartir

The Guardia Civil have arrested a suspect in connection with an email in which he threatened to plant bombs in four schools in Valencian towns: Chiva, Buñol, Yátova and Siete Aguas. The sender of the email, who signed with the initials H. F. P., claimed that he was planning to kill "as many people as possible". Although the Guardia Civil have taken all necessary measures, they have stated that the emails lack credibility.

The individual behind the threat said that he lived in the town of Turís, but neither the address nor the phone number he provided exists. He also said that he had "several firearms" at his disposal. In the email, he apologised to his parents for the actions he was planning to carry out.

Different units of the Guardia Civil have been activated preventively, despite authorities giving little credibility to the emails. An investigation has already been launched, as the receipt of the email has led to a rapid deployment of officers.

Authorities in Chiva, Turís and Buñol suspended classes and parents were urged to pick up their children from school. Official information about the resumption of classes is pending.

In Loriguilla, the town hall also issued a statement announcing the suspension of classes due to the proximity of the educational centres at risk. However, they reassured parents that this is "a preventive measure" and asked for "understanding and calm".

The circulation of the email has also caused concern in towns not mentioned in the threat. Requena town hall reported that the Guardia Civil told them that none of their schools were mentioned in the email, so they asked parents and legal guardians not to pick up their children from school.

Member of terrorist group 764

The author of the email has claimed to be part of the 764 online group. Recently, US media have reported on this terrorist organisation, with the FBI launching investigations into it.

According to US media reports, the group operates on platforms such as Discord and Telegram. Members have been found guilty of abusing and harassing children and young people between the ages of 8 and 17.