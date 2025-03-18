Why are eggs so expensive at the moment in Spain?

Almudena Nogués Malaga Tuesday, 18 March 2025, 22:53 Compartir

First it was oil, then sugar, coffee, and chocolate and now, as Spain's consumer organisation, the OCU, has warned, it's now eggs that consumers are having to dig deep for. According to the OCU, which has been closely monitoring price trends, since April 2024, category M eggs - the cheapest - have risen by an average 25.2 per cent. "And what is even more striking is that this rise has occurred in the last two weeks," the OCU said.

"Every month we review the prices of around a hundred basic grocery products, which we publish in our price observatory. As a result, we know that the standard cost of the cheapest dozen M eggs in the supermarket in February was between 2.07 and 2.10 euros. However, on 12 March the same eggs were charged at 2.60 euros in most Spanish supermarket chains. Large eggs went up to around 2.80 euros", explained the OCU.

According to the organisation, the price of large eggs has risen by an average of 15.4% compared to April 2024. In the case of eggs from free-range hens, the extra cost is around 20%, while in the case of organic eggs it is 7%.

What explains these price hikes?

According to the OCU, "there is no single cause that explains the price increase in just two weeks", rather several factors. To begin with, they point to the avian flu crisis in the USA: "Egg supply is in trouble in the USA: outbreaks of avian flu in chicken farms have forced the culling of millions of hens. The expected result of the reduced supply is, of course, reduced supply and higher prices. And this can also lead producers in other countries (including Spain) to increase exports, reducing local supply and increasing costs in the markets of origin," the organisation said.

In addition, the fear that avian flu could also spread in Europe is another factor - according to the OCU - is having an impact on prices: "Although in our country there has not been any case among poultry, this has happened in neighbouring countries. The risk of an epidemic starting is very high and preventive measures are being taken and controls are being increased to avoid it, which means an increase in production costs that would have a very clear influence on the price at source".

Last but not least in a globalised environment, the videos, social media reports, etc. of individuals talking about price rises and comparing the cost of eggs create an environment where we all expect such a "crisis", the OCU added.

"At this time, it is essential to avoid movements that further affect the market. The OCU will remain vigilant and we ask the administrations to monitor the evolution of egg prices to avoid speculation and unjustified price rises that harm consumers," the OCU concluded.