Spanish consumer group denounces irregularities in 11 weight-loss supplements

Spain's OCU consumers and users organisation has reported up to 11 food supplements, sold online under the pretence to facilitate weight-loss, for irregularities and, in one case, for containing ephedrine to the Spanish agency for food safety and nutrition (Aesan).

A total of 22 products have been analysed. Of the 11 reported, the most common problem, observed in seven supplements, is the alleged slimming claims of the botanical species they contain - a practice not approved by Aesan and under study by the European Commission.

The OCU has detected such claims in seven products: Carbohydrate Blocker from Q77+, Detox+ Slim from Unik Health & Nutrition, Figu-Line from Laluz, Lipo 7 from Invictus Red Line, Lipostil 4 in 1 from Denipharma, Natur Cleanser from N2 Natural Nutrition and Proslim-20 from Detoxify. An example of the way these claims appear in the product description is: "Garcinia contributes to weight and appetite control."

Another issue is incomplete claims that leave out the ingredient that could justify them. The OCU found this problem in BeFIT by Healthy Fusion and Drenaslim by Balance Nutrition, with claims like: “Eliminates body fat.” There were also completely false claims not listed in the European register, found in Bloqueador de carbohidratos by Q77+ and Natuslim by Natusure, such as: “Folate is essential for proper energy metabolism."

Additionally, some products made claims that are outright unauthorised in the official register. These include Adiós Kilos Rapid by Healthy Fusion and, again, Bloqueador de carbohidratos by Q77+, with statements like: “Chromium boosts metabolism and supports weight control.”

During the same analysis, the OCU discovered an even more serious issue: the presence of ephedrine in the supplement Fasterdetox. Ephedrine is an active ingredient allowed only in medications and can cause high blood pressure and heart arrhythmias.

Concerned about the misuse of health claims on allegedly slimming food supplements, the OCU has demanded that Aesan corrects the descriptions, opens the necessary sanctioning proceedings and prevents the products from being offered for sale on Spanish websites.

At the same time, the OCU is calling on the European Commission to make a decision on approving over 1,500 health claims related to different botanical species. Many of these are found in these supplements, yet the decision has been pending since 2012.

Finally, the OCU has advised consumers to be wary of slimming supplements, especially when they are sold online and advertise highly exaggerated properties or testimonials from little-known experts. The organisation reminds that 'natural' is not synonymous with harmless: the presence of plant ingredients may pose a risk to pregnant or breastfeeding women, as well as to people with chronic illnesses. The healthiest recipe for losing weight is to maintain a balanced diet, be physically active and seek professional medical support.