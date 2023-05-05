Obamas visit Barcelona for Springsteen concert Alongside Stephen Spielberg and his wife, the former president and first lady explored Barcelona's sights before the show

SUR Barcelona. Compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Telegram

Barack and Michelle Obama visited Barcelona on the weekend of 28 April to attend their friend Bruce Springsteen's concert at the city's Olympic Stadium. They were joined by director Steven Spielberg and his wife.

Ampliar EFE

During the concert, which was attended by over 60,000 people, the former US first lady took to the stage with Kate Capshaw and Patti Scialfa, the wives of Spielberg and Springsteen, to sing the chorus of Glory Days.

Ampliar Taken from a video recording RC

Before the show, the Obamas and Spielbergs made the most of the day and visited some of Barcelona's attractions. First, they visited the Moco Museum, a relatively new modern art museum in Barcelona's Gothic quarter, then the Sagrada Familia, like any other tourists. Crowds gathered to try and get a sight of the famous couples, with Obama's security team on high alert.

They also ate a late-night meal with Springsteen at chef Rafa Zafra's Michelin-listed Amar restaurant.

Springsteen's concert marked the start of a European tour with his E-Street Band. It is the first time in six years that the 73-year-old rock legend has played in Spain.