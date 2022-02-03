The number of cars circulating without an ITV on Spain's roads increases by 40 per cent Some 17 per cent of passenger cars involved in accidents with deaths or injuries during 2020 did not have the vehicle technical inspection document

Roughly two out of 10 cars involved in accidents with victims on Spain's roads in 2020 did not have an ITV vehicle inspection document, according to the latest data from the General-Directorate-General for Traffic (DGT). The ITV test, which is equivalent to an MOT in the UK, is vital to ensure a car's safety, the DGT said.

The number of vehicles on Spanish roads without an ITV increased by 10 per cent in 2020 compared to 2019.

Fifteen per cent of motorcycles involved in road accidents with injuries or victims in 2020 did not have an ITV in order, compared to 12 per cent recorded in 2019. In the case of industrial vehicles of up to 3,500 kilos, up to 33 per cent of them involved in accidents with victims did not have an ITV, a figure that doubles the 15 per cent registered the previous year.

Spain's cars are among the oldest in Europe at an average of 13 years of age. The Spanish association for the of Technical Inspection of Vehicles (AECA-ITV), said this "should concern us" because of the additional safety risks

The managing director of AECA-ITV, Guillermo Magaz said vehicles decline over time, even if properly cared for. As a result, ITV checks are "necessary" to detect faults.