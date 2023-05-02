Northeastern region of Spain tightens water restrictions and applies strict limits to 495 municipalities The use of water in the affected towns and villages will be reduced to 40% in agriculture, 15% in industry and personal use limited to 230 litres per day

Water restrictions have been issued in 495 municipalities across Spain's north as a result of the country's dire drought situation.

Catalan government spokesperson Patrícia Plaja said on Tuesday, 2 May that the "exceptional" measure would be enforced in seven new areas across Catalonia.

There were currently 224 municipalities with water restrictions, but this would increase to 495, resulting in "a further step in the reduction of water for some uses". It would be reduced to 40% for agricultural uses, 15% for industrial uses, and there would be less water for recreational uses

Among the restrictions was also a ban on irrigation in both public and private green areas, as well as a ban on street cleaning with drinking water and a reduction in the personal use of water to 230 litres per inhabitant per day.

There has been about 30 months of drought in Catalonia, with reservoirs in the region at a worrying 28% of their total capacity.