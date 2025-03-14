New law protecting consumers from unwanted commercial calls comes into force

Raquel Merino Málaga Friday, 14 March 2025, 09:35 Compartir

The new law aiming to regulate and eventually put an end to unsolicited commercial calls (Order TDF/149/2025 of 12 February) came into force on 7 March. Implemented in stages, the measures seek to combat phishing scams that use fraudulent phone calls and text messages to manipulate victims. In addition, they will enforce identification via specific prefixes of the numbers used for customer service and unsolicited commercial calls.

One of the main new features is that customer services, as well as unsolicited commercial calls and automated reverse charge services, will be assigned free numbers with 800 and 900 prefixes. This will make it easier for consumers to identify such calls and, if necessary, block the numbers. It also ensures that the recipient can return the call to these numbers free of charge.

In this first phase of the law implementation, telephone operators will also have to put in place measures to prevent CLI spoofing, which involves the use of fake or disguised phone numbers that make the call look like it is coming from a trusted source. This should allow the blocking of: voice calls and mobile messages (SMS/MMS/RCS) without identification; voice calls and mobile messages with incoming caller ID not attributed to any service; numbers not consistent with the national telephone numbering plan; calls from numbers not assigned by the national competition market commission (CNMC) to any operator or service provider.

With these measures, the aim is to provide greater protection against cyber fraud such as 'phishing' and its variants 'smishing' (SMS) and 'vishing' (telephone calls and mobile messages) and to prevent telephone spam. According to data from the ministry of the interior, cybercrime cases increased by 313% from 2019 to 2023 in Andalucía alone.

The rule applies to calls made within Spain or received in Spain from abroad. The use of mobile phone numbers for customer service and for making unsolicited commercial calls will be officially banned from 7 June 2025.