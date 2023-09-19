New food alert for allergy sufferers in Spain

Europa Press Madrid Compartir Copiar enlace

The Spanish Agency for Food Safety and Nutrition (AESAN), part of the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, has warned those intolerant or allergic to milk about the absence of precautionary labelling for traces of milk in seven batches of Dulcesol cocoa-filled rolls from Spain.

As a precautionary measure, AESAN recommends that people with a milk allergy or intolerance who may have the above-mentioned product in their homes should refrain from eating it. However, the consumption of this product does not pose any risk to the rest of the population.

AESAN has become aware of this absence of labelling via the Coordinated System for the Rapid Exchange of Information (SCIRI), of an alert notification sent by the health authorities of the Valencian region.

The discovery came about as a result of the company's own self-monitoring process, which reported the incident to the authorities, in compliance with the legislation and in order not to make unsafe food available to the public.

Ampliar Image of the product affected by the food alert. SUR

The details of the product involved are: cocoa-filled sticks of the brand name Dulcesol with three units packed inside a plastic bag. The batch numbers are 04G, 11G, 21G, 01H, 12H, 25H, 31H, with various expiry dates. Unit weight: 141 g.

According to the information available, the initial distribution of the product was made to the Spanish regions of Andalucía, Canary Islands, Catalonia, the Basque Country, Extremadura, Galicia and Murcia, although it has not been not ruled out that there may be some redistribution to other areas.