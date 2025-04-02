Spain rolls out new digital ID that can be downloaded to your mobile phone

Álvaro Soto Madrid Wednesday, 2 April 2025, 18:15 Compartir

Spain's government cabinet approved on Tuesday 1 April a Royal Decree to allow Spanish citizens to access their state DNI identity cards through an app known as MiDNI on their mobile phones and smart devices. The implementation of this format will be carried out in several phases, according to the Minister of the Interior, Fernando Grande-Marlaska.

In the first stage, which was implemented today (Wednesday 2 April) following publication of the decree in the Official State Bulletin (BOE), the digital ID card will allow the holder's identity to be accredited before police officers or civil servants, in face-to-face procedures (legal or administrative), in accessing public or private spaces, opening bank accounts or signing deeds before a notary. It can also be used to check into a hotel, rent a car, attend a concert or pick up a parcel from the post office. In this way, the digital ID card will allow all those face-to-face accreditations of identity that are currently carried out with the physical card.

In the second phase, for which a period of one year has been established, it will also serve to accredit identity in online procedures or electronic signature operations. Marlaska explained that the app "will be fully functional" and added that "Spain joins the select group of European countries that already have systems that allow identity to be accredited via mobile phone." Physical DNI cards will coexist with digital identification via mobile phone, which will not replace the traditional ID card.

In order to have a digital DNI it is necessary to complete three phases. First, prior registration must be completed, which unequivocally links the citizen's identity to a mobile phone number that allows for the download of the MiDNI application, virtualisation of the DNI and verification of the process.

According to the Interior Ministry, registration can be done through the website www.midni.gob.es , at any of the documentation update posts (PAD) in police stations or town halls and at the National Police 290 documentation units.

In these places, the citizen will be informed of the process to download the app and register. The DNI will be verified to be associated to that telephone number by means of single-use codes that the user must use to complete the process. Only one DNI can be associated to each mobile phone number.

Different data can be shown depending on what the app is being used for example DNI EDAD will show the photograph, name and age; DNI SIMPLE will show the photograph, name, surname, sex and validity of the DNI, and DNI COMPLETE which shows all the data of the physical document.

Once the level of information requested has been selected, the application generates a QR code that is displayed on the DNI holder's phone screen which will remain visible for a short period of time to facilitate verification. After this period, it will lose its validity and a new code will need to be generated.