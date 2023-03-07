New DGT road safety campaign launched in Spain with helicopters, drones and even more cameras The Directorate-General for Traffic and police officers will particularly be clamping down on the use of seat belts and child restraints in vehicles this week

Raquel Merino Malaga

Spain's Directorate-General for Traffic (DGT) has launched a new road safety control and surveillance campaign on the roads using helicopters, drones and remote cameras which will run until Sunday, 12 March.

Guardia Civil traffic officers, as well as regional and Local Police will be clamping down on the non-use of seat belts and child restraint systems.

According to the DGT, the aim is that «all the occupants of the vehicle, adults and minors use a seat belt or the appropriate child restraint system.»

Helicopters and drones will be used as well as the 245 cameras placed both on conventional roads and on high-traffic roads.

The use of seat belts has been compulsory in Spain since 1975 for the front seats and since 1992 for the rear ones. Not using them is considered a serious offence and can lead to a 200-euro fine and the loss of four points from the licence in the case of the driver.

In the case of child seats, not having one it or it being used incorrectly is also classified as a serious offence and can lead to the same punishment.

Wearing a seat belt halves the risk of death in an accident. Yet, according to data from the DGT, in 2022 some 142 people travelling in cars and vans who were not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the accident died.

The use of child restraint systems is even more important since the data shows that nine out of ten serious or fatal child injuries would have been avoided if the mandatory restraint systems had been used and that, in the event of an accident, injuries are reduced by up to 75% with proper use of them.

In Spain, it is mandatory that minors with a height equal to or less than 135 cm use a child restraint system.

Children must be carried in the rear seats, except when the vehicle does not have them, they are already occupied by other minors or it is not possible to install child restraint system in them.