New 2-euro coins enter into circulation in Spain this month The gradual roll-out of 1,500,000 coins, designed to commemorate the Spanish Presidency of the Council of the EU, is already under way

A new 2-euro coin has come into circulation in Spain this July, and has been designed to commemorate the Spanish Presidency of the Council of the EU.

It has been in circulation since 1 July and, according to the Official Journal of the European Union, a total of 1.5 million coins will be minted, which will eventually be distributed throughout all the countries belonging to the European Union.

This is the first coin to bear the logo of the 2023 European Presidency. Other features include the 12 stars of the European flag surrounding two legends, Spain 2023 - Spanish Presidency and Council of the European Union. This is accompanied by an image of the Fábrica Nacional de Moneda y Timbre - Real Casa de la Moneda (Royal Spanish Mint) and a crowned M.

On the flip side of the coin, the characteristics and value of the coin remain unchanged.

According to the European Central Bank (ECB) on its website, each country using the euro is allowed to issue two commemorative coins each year. "These coins have the same features, properties and common sides as the other 2-euro coins. What differentiates them is the commemorative motif on the national side," it said.