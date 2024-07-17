Hitman hands himself in after his face appears on National Police most-wanted list in Spain

Melchor Sáiz-Pardo Madrid Wednesday, 17 July 2024, 16:23 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

One of Spain's most wanted criminals - hitman Jonathan Montoya Rendón - has handed himself in after seeing his photograph appear on National Police posters and social media across the country.

The Colombian hitman had been on the run since September 2023, and on 8 July this year was included on the list of the ten most wanted criminals in Spain. Rendón, 39, succumbed to public pressure and surrendered to authorities in Madrid, according to investigators.

He was serving a 24-year prison sentence for participating in the murder of this drug lord, who was once an associate of Pablo Escobaron. The fugitive had gained access to the Hospital 12 de Octubre in Madrid in 2009 where, in cahoots with others, they killed Colombian drug lord, Leónidas Vargas, who was hospitalised at the time.

Pistol fitted with a silencer

Vargas, better known as Don Leo, who was hospitalised for a lung condition, was shot four times with a pistol fitted with a silencer. At least five assassins were involved in the murder, including Rendón, who led the gunmen to the hospital room and who stood guard outside the room while the assassins killed Vargas. Rendón was one of seven people convicted of the murder. The crime was recorded on security cameras at the health facility.

"Due to the difficulties in locating the fugitive and, once all lines of investigation had been exhausted, the collaboration of the public was requested to locate the fugitive and he was included in the national campaign of the 10 most wanted fugitives in Spain," police said.

The campaign, which has had nearly four million hits on social media and in the press, was key to Rendón handing himself in, according to investigators.