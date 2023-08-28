More than 400 migrants rescued in boats off Spain's Canary Islands

More than 100 immigrants rescued in two boats in Fuerteventura.

More than 400 migrants were rescued from six different vessels in waters off Spain's Canary Islands at the weekend.

The 409 immigrants of sub-Saharan and North African origin were led to safety after authorities spotted them aboard boats sailing near the islands of Lanzarote, El Hierro, Fuerteventura and Gran Canaria.

Coastguard and maritime rescue first intercepted a basic wooden vessel with 128 people squeezed onto it about 10.50pm on Saturday 26 August, and were taken to the La Restinga dock in El Hierro - they were apparently in good health.

Then another boat arrived in Fuerteventura about 11.38pm with 106 migrants, in waters close to the island. They were transferred to Puerto del Rosario, and were all in good condition except for one who was taken to a hospital.

At about 1am on Sunday 27 August, a new vessel arrived at Puerto Naos in Lanzarote, with 48 people on board. Several boats then arrived in Gran Canaria on Sunday night after being intercepted in waters close to the island with 121 people onboard.