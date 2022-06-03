More signs that prostitution will soon be made illegal in Spain

There are more signs that Spain may soon outlaw prostitution, which is currently legal. This will mean that adult clubs offering women across the country will have to close in a move to reduce exploitation.
The opposition, conservative PP party has indicated that it may vote in favour of a move with MPs on the government side, and supporters of a ban hope a new law could be in place before the next general election in autumn 2023.
The Congreso - the lower house of parliament - will debate the proposal next week and looks certain to approve moving to a next stage of preparing full draft legislation.