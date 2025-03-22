Youth dies after being struck by car while riding electric scooter

Javier Martínez Valencia Saturday, 22 March 2025, 09:06 Compartir

A 17-year-old male North African youth died in a traffic accident in Valencia on Wednesday night, when the electric scooter he was driving was hit by a car. The incident happened at around 10pm and the driver tested positive in a saliva drug test, but did not appear to be under the influence of any drugs.

Several Local Police patrols and an ambulance attended the crash scene, but the medics were not able to save the victim.

Officers took a statement from the driver of the car and gave him an alcohol breathalyser and a saliva narcotics test. After testing positive for two substances, the driver was taken to the Local Police station.

Although the police detected traces of drugs in his system, they did not arrest him because they could not determine whether he was driving under the influence of any narcotic substance. Furthermore, he was coordinated in his movements and showed no signs of being drugged.

Police are focusing the crash investigation on the trajectories of the two vehicles and the speed of the car, in view of the distance the victim travelled after the impact.