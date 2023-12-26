Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Ministry of Health recommends the use of face masks following uptick of flu and Covid infections in Spain
Health

Ministry of Health recommends the use of face masks following uptick of flu and Covid infections in Spain

The Spanish government has advised people who have symptoms compatible with a respiratory infection to use the face coverings again

Europa Press

Madrid

Tuesday, 26 December 2023, 17:25

Compartir

In view of the rise in respiratory infections such as influenza and Covid-19, which in the last week has shown an increase of 37.17 per cent, Spain's Ministry of Health has published recommendations to prevent the spread, including hand hygiene, covering the nose or mouth when coughing or sneezing and using a mask in the event of presenting symptoms compatible with a respiratory infection.

Recommendations also include using tissues to contain respiratory droplets or secretions; throwing them in the nearest rubbish bag after use; and washing hands with soap and water or cleaning them with an alcohol-based hand gel regularly and after contact with respiratory secretions.

Finally, it is recommended to follow the vaccination guidelines against respiratory micro-organisms and to avoid, as far as possible, going to the workplace with symptoms of being ill.

The incidence rate of acute respiratory diseases in Spain in Primary Care currently stands at 739.9 per 100,000 inhabitants, an increase of 37.17 per cent over the previous week, especially in influenza, when the figure was 539.4, according to the weekly report Sentinel Surveillance of Acute Respiratory Infection in Primary Care (IRAs) and in Hospitals (IRAG): Influenza, COVID-19 and RSV produced by the Carlos III Health Institute (ISCIII), attached to the Ministry of Health.

According to the data, this week the percentage of SARS-CoV-2 positivity has increased to 14.3 per cent (13.3 per cent in the previous week), for influenza it has increased to 20 per cent (13 per cent in the previous week, an increase of 53.8 per cent) and for respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) positivity is steady (15.2 per cent compared to 15.8 per cent in the previous week).

In addition, the incidence of influenza in Primary Care has seen an upward trend and is evident in all age groups. In fact, the rate stands at 159.2 cases per 100,000 inhabitants (68.2 cases per 100,000 inhabitants in the previous week), an increase of 133 per cent in just seven days.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Airline's ground handling strikes are back on in Spain, and these are the new dates affected
  2. 2 This is the King of Spain's traditional Christmas message in full, in English
  3. 3 Spain's hospitality industry continues to be plagued by shortage of qualified staff
  4. 4 Iconic ombú tree that inspired famous Spanish poet gets the chop in Benalmádena
  5. 5 One million fewer British tourists visit Spain this year compared to the pre-pandemic boom year of 2019
  6. 6 Gibraltar man charged with attempted murder on Christmas Eve
  7. 7 Cult leaders that promised to 'cure' homosexuality through forced sex busted in Spain
  8. 8 Fuengirola pays tribute to the Costa's famous 'espeto' skewered sardine dish with new sculpture
  9. 9 Regional government accuses Madrid of not investing in Malaga province's railway network
  10. 10 Fireworks set to return for the New Year in Spain and these are the rules and regulations

Publicidad

Te puede interesar

Publicidad

Publicidad

Espacios grises
Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad