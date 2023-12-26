Ministry of Health recommends the use of face masks following uptick of flu and Covid infections in Spain

Europa Press Madrid Tuesday, 26 December 2023, 17:25 Compartir Copiar enlace

In view of the rise in respiratory infections such as influenza and Covid-19, which in the last week has shown an increase of 37.17 per cent, Spain's Ministry of Health has published recommendations to prevent the spread, including hand hygiene, covering the nose or mouth when coughing or sneezing and using a mask in the event of presenting symptoms compatible with a respiratory infection.

Recommendations also include using tissues to contain respiratory droplets or secretions; throwing them in the nearest rubbish bag after use; and washing hands with soap and water or cleaning them with an alcohol-based hand gel regularly and after contact with respiratory secretions.

Finally, it is recommended to follow the vaccination guidelines against respiratory micro-organisms and to avoid, as far as possible, going to the workplace with symptoms of being ill.

The incidence rate of acute respiratory diseases in Spain in Primary Care currently stands at 739.9 per 100,000 inhabitants, an increase of 37.17 per cent over the previous week, especially in influenza, when the figure was 539.4, according to the weekly report Sentinel Surveillance of Acute Respiratory Infection in Primary Care (IRAs) and in Hospitals (IRAG): Influenza, COVID-19 and RSV produced by the Carlos III Health Institute (ISCIII), attached to the Ministry of Health.

According to the data, this week the percentage of SARS-CoV-2 positivity has increased to 14.3 per cent (13.3 per cent in the previous week), for influenza it has increased to 20 per cent (13 per cent in the previous week, an increase of 53.8 per cent) and for respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) positivity is steady (15.2 per cent compared to 15.8 per cent in the previous week).

In addition, the incidence of influenza in Primary Care has seen an upward trend and is evident in all age groups. In fact, the rate stands at 159.2 cases per 100,000 inhabitants (68.2 cases per 100,000 inhabitants in the previous week), an increase of 133 per cent in just seven days.