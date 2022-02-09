Spanish Ministry of Health authorises a Covid-19 drug for people who cannot be vaccinated Researchers in Spain have also developed a skin test that reveals if a booster dose of a coronavirus vaccine is needed for those who can be jabbed

Wednesday, 9 February 2022, 13:37

Spain's Public Health Commission approved on 8 February the use of Evusheld, a compound that prevents Covid-19. The drug will be available to people 18 years of age or older with severe immunosuppression and to vulnerable groups who do not respond to vaccinations or who cannot be vaccinated for other health reasons such as an organ transplant.

Evusheld, produced by the pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca, is a combination of two monoclonal antibodies, tixagevimab and cilgavimab, and is indicated for the passive immunisation of patients who are at higher risk of contracting Covid-19 and developing severe forms of the disease.

Booster jab test

Meanwhile, Spanish researchers have developed a skin test that reveals if a patient has cellular immunity against Covid-19.

Immunologist Yvelise Barrios and allergology expert Víctor Matheu, from the University Hospital of the Canary Islands, have created the test which can quickly reveal whether a booster jab is needed or not.

The CoviDCELL test, which is yet to be marketed, is an adaptation of the classic immunology test - delayed hypersensitivity reaction - a skin test that has been carried out for years on diseases such as tuberculosis and was widely used in the 1990s on HIV patients whose T-cells are attacked by the virus over time.