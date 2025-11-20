This is what the minimum pensions in Spain could be with new 2026 increase

G. C. Thursday, 20 November 2025, 09:56 Share

Funcas - the savings banks foundation in Spain and a major financial think-tank - estimates that Spanish pensions will rise by 2.6% in 2026. However, this is a forecast that is still awaiting release of the CPI (consumer price index) figures for November, which will be published on 12 December. The minimum amounts for contributory pensions could be as follows, if the 2.6% is accurate.

Retirement at 65 years of age or older:

- With dependent spouse: 16,196.85 euros annually

- No spouse: 12,559.88 euros p.a.

- With non-dependent spouse: 11,922.12 euros p.a.

Retirement under 65 years of age:

- With dependent spouse: 16,196.85 euros annually

- No spouse: 11,749.75 euros p.a.

- With non-dependent spouse: 11,106.24 euros p.a.

Retirement at 65 or older due to severe disability:

- With dependent spouse: 24,293.83 euros annually

- No spouse: 18,839.82 euros p.a.

- With non-dependent spouse: 17,883.18 euros p.a.

Permanent disability due to severe disability: .

- With dependent spouse: 24,293.83 euros annually

- No spouse: 18,839.82 euros p.a.

- With non-dependent spouse: 17,883.18 euros p.a.

Total or absolute disability of persons aged 65 or over:

- With dependent spouse: 16,196.85 euros annually

- No spouse: 12,559.88 euros p.a.

- With non-dependent spouse: 11,922.12 euros p.a.

Total incapacity of holders aged 60 to 64: .

- With dependent spouse: 16,196.85 euros annually

- No spouse: 11,749.75 euros p.a.

- With non-dependent spouse: 11,106.24 euros p.a.

Total incapacity due to common illness for persons under 60 years of age: .

- With dependent spouse: 9,259.03 euros annually

- No spouse: 9,180.03 euros p.a.

- With non-dependent spouse: 9,259.03 euros p.a.

Partial disability benefits under the work accident scheme for beneficiaries aged 65 and over:

- With dependent spouse: 16,196.85 euros annually

- No spouse: 11,922.12 euros p.a.

- With non-dependent spouse: 12,559.88 euros p.a.

Widowhood:

- With dependent family members: 16,196.85 euros annually

- Over 65 years of age or with a disability equal to or greater than 65%: 12,559.88 euros p.a.

- Beneficiaries aged 60 to 64: 11,749.75 euros p.a.

- Under 60 years of age without dependents: 9,516.15 euros p.a.

Orphans:

- Per beneficiary: 3,842.37 euros annually

- For minors under 18 years of age with a disability equal to or greater than 65%: 7,552.59 euros p.a.

- In the case of total orphanhood, the minimum will be increased by 9,516.15 euros per year, distributed, where applicable, among the beneficiaries.

Orphan's pension:

- Single beneficiary: 11,402.14 euros annually

- Multiple beneficiaries: 19,220.78 euros annually, to be divided among the number of beneficiaries

For family members:

- Per beneficiary: 3,842.37 euros annually

If there is no surviving spouse or orphan receiving a pension:

- Single beneficiary aged 65 or over: 9,279.14 euros p.a.

- Single beneficiary under 65: 8,744.80 euros p.a.

- Multiple beneficiaries: the minimum allocated to each beneficiary will be increased by the amount resulting from prorating 5,673.78 euros annually among the number of beneficiaries

The supplement for reducing the gender gap will be 36.83 euros per month in 2025.