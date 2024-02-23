Metal fragments detected in chocolate cookies sold in supermarkets in Spain

Isabel Méndez Friday, 23 February 2024, 17:27 Compartir Copiar enlace

The Dutch health authorities have sent the Spanish Food Safety and Nutrition Agency an alert notification due to the presence of metal fragments in chocolate cookies. The products in question are Cookies Aux Trois Chocolats, from the brand Arizona; Grandino triple chocolate, by McEnnedy; and Nougatelli, by Sondey.

These items, which are being recalled, were sold in Aldi and Lidl supermarkets in Andalucía as well as in Catalonia, the Canary Islands, Valencia, Madrid, Murcia, Galicia and the Basque Country, and it is not ruled out that the list will be extended.

People who have products affected by this alert in their homes are advised not to consume them and to take them to the shop where they purchased them for a refund.

The details of the product marketed by ALDI are as follows:

- Product name: Cookies Aux Trois Chocolats

- Brand name: Arizona

- Appearance of the product: plastic packaging

- Batch number: 2334710

- Best-before date: 11/09/2024

The details of the products marketed by LIDL are as follows:

-Product name: Nougatelli

-Brand name: McEnnedy

-Product appearance: plastic packaging

-EAN code: 2059315

-Best before date: 10/12/2024

-Unit weight: 175g

-Product name: Grandino triple chocolate

-Brand name: Sondey

-Product appearance: Plastic wrap

-EAN code: 20706999

Best before date: 12/12/2024

-Unit weight: 200g