Top nutritionist raves about 'healthy' pizza bases from biggest supermarket chain in Spain

Many people consider that pizzas are not compatible with a healthy diet, but this expert dares to disagree

C. L.

Granada

Tuesday, 8 April 2025, 16:06

One of the most popular and universally favourite meals is pizza. When one adds the benefit of access to frozen options for quick dinner solutions, this Italian dish wins even more points, but not when it comes to nutritional values.

However, as Álvaro, nutritionist and CEO of Best.Nutricion.com claims, the good news is that Mercadona offers much healthier alternatives - pizza bases without additives and ultra-processed components that only need the sauce and the ingredients before being popped in the oven. The great thing about buying a pizza base is that you have the freedom to choose the toppings, which also requires very little prep time.

According to Álvaro, who makes two recommendations on his TikTok account, the biggest supermarket chain in Spain sells two pizza bases from the Hacendado brand, which are suitable for those looking for a healthier alternative.

The first option is a pack that contains three basic pizza bases, while the other one has a slight twist: the dough contains a variety of seeds. Upon checking the ingredients, Álvaro said that he does not notice anything unhealthy. The only recommendation he makes is to share the seeded pizza with someone else due to its weight and calories.

"In terms of ingredients, they have nothing processed and are also quite tasty," he added.

@best.nutricion ¿Te encantan las pizzas pero quieres opciones más saludables? En el supermercado hay muchas opciones, pero no todas son buenas elecciones. Hoy te enseño 2 masas de pizza saludables para que disfrutes sin culpa. ✅🔥 💡 Consejo: No solo mires las calorías, ¡revisa también los ingredientes! Una buena masa debe tener pocos aditivos y una buena fuente de hidratos de calidad. 📌 Guarda este reel para tu próxima compra y etiqueta a ese amigo/a pizzero 🍕😏 #pizzasaludable #comidareal #nutricion #comprasaludable #salud #cuidate #healthyeating ♬ sonido original - best.nutricion

The absence of additives and ultra-processed components makes these doughs a recommendable alternative to commercial products. This is key, as many industrial pizzas contain refined oils, added sugars or preservatives. Experts advise to always check the list of ingredients when buying any product.

