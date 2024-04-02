Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

A Mercadona supermarket in Alicante. Juan Carlos Soler
Mercadona is looking for staff across Spain offering a monthly salary of 2,100 euros plus bonuses
It is not necessary to have previous experience in the sector, as the specific training is provided by the Spanish supermarket chain

Alberto Caparrós

Valencia

Tuesday, 2 April 2024, 19:42

Mercadona is looking for workers to stock shelves, arrange orders and work in warehouses, promising salaries of up to 2,100 euros a month plus a night bonus.

The Spanish supermarket chain chaired by Juan Roig has launched a selection process for its job offers in the warehouses ('beehives' as it calls them internally) from which it distributes purchases made through its website via the e-commerce channel.

Mercadona also has vacancies in supermarkets and logistics blocks for the night shift, according to information available on its employment portal.

The company offers jobs with a permanent contract and a starting salary of 1,553 euros per month with salary progression up to 2,102 euros in the fourth year of employment in the company, plus a night-time bonus.

Mercadona requires a minimum qualification equivalent to Compulsory Secondary Education (ESO). To apply for these job offers, it is not necessary to have previous work experience in the sector, as the specific training is provided by the company itself.

According to the supermarket chain's employment portal, Mercadona offers night-shift jobs in Madrid, Catalonia, Andalucía, the Basque Country, Aragon, the Canary Islands and the Valencian region.

How to apply for a job at Mercadona

To apply for a job offered by Mercadona you have to register as a jobseeker in the section provided on its website. The process is simple. You have to provide your personal details, attach your CV and answer a questionnaire.

Once you have your user code, you must submit your applications online. Each job offer from Mercadona has an identification code. The company updates the status of the selection process in the job seeker's profile and, if the applicant passes the first phase, they are asked to attend for a face-to-face interview.

