Mercadona extends summer opening hours of supermarkets in most-popular tourist areas Some 330 of the chain's stores in Spain will be open longer during the peak holiday season

The Spanish supermarket giant Mercadona has announced that more than 300 of its stores in busy tourist areas will be open for longer during the peak months of summer.

Starting 26 June, Mercadona will open its doors in these stores from 9am until 10pm, half-an-hour longer than usual. Some supermarkets will even open on Sundays and public holidays, until 3pm. The new hours will be in place until 27 August and affect more than 330 stores throughout Spain.

Mercadona announced it will reinforce its staff to cover the breaks of its employees.

Mercadona offers a search engine on its website to let customers know exactly which supermarkets will switch to the new summer hours. You can enter the postcode of the town, the exact address of the shop or the name of the municipality, into the search engine to find out the new opening hours information.

The website also informs which supermarkets are open on public holidays and Sundays. For the supermarkerts that are not among the 330 stores, the opening hours will remain as usual, from 9am to 9.30pm, Monday to Saturday.