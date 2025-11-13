Mercadona clarifies whether it sells 100% free-range eggs: 'We are in the midst of a transition'

David Maroto Valencia Thursday, 13 November 2025, 19:05 Share

Seven years ago, Spanish supermarket chain Mercadona announced its commitment to ensure that 100% of the fresh eggs it sells are free-range. Joan Roig's company's objective is to ensure animal welfare, which is why it works closely with suppliers.

Egg consumption in Spain is steadily growing, thanks to both the country's traditional cuisine and eggs' excellent nutritional properties.

"Mercadona remains firm in its aim to achieve 100% free-range egg production, always committed to the highest quality, while ensuring a continuous and sustainable supply for its customers," the company has recently stated.

At present, all Mercadona supermarkets offer cage-free eggs, either from hens raised loose in barns or free-range. In fact, 65% of the fresh eggs sold by the Valencian company come from cage-free hens. The suppliers and the Spanish poultry industry in general "are making a great effort in this complex process of transition".

400 million investment

Despite the market circumstances and the complexity of the transition, in recent months, Mercadona's suppliers have continued to transform their facilities and invest in new infrastructure to continue taking steps towards total change. However, at no moment has the company ceased production, making sure that there is constant supply for customers.

Since the start of this project, Mercadona's suppliers have already invested more than 200 million euros in adapting their facilities and processes towards cage-free hen egg production systems. This figure is expected to reach over 400 million euros when the transformation is fully completed.

Some examples are the expansion of existing and the opening of new cage-free breeding farms of Huevos Guillén in Utiel (Valencia), with 250,000 hens; in Gáldar (Gran Canaria), with 100,000 hens; in Bullas (Murcia) and Abárzuza in Navarra, with a total of 150,000 hens; and in Avícola Barco, with 320,000 hens.

Does Mercadona sell organic eggs?

Currently, Mercadona does not sell organic eggs, but it does sell free-range eggs that meet similar criteria, which include letting the hens go outside to peck and eat. The difference is in the type of cereal used: in order for eggs to be considered organic, the farmers cannot feed the hens cereals that have been treated against pests or diseases.