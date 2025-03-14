Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Mercadona's Roig this week. EP
Mercadona boss criticises Dana response

Mercadona boss criticises Dana response

Roig, who founded the Valencia-based supermarket, took the opportunity of announcing the results to criticise the response from the authorities to last autumn's devastating Dana storm

Sin English

Friday, 14 March 2025, 12:10

The president of Mercadona, Juan Roig, has announced that Mercadona had profits of almost 1.4 million euros in 2024, 37% more than in the previous year, after increasing its sales by 9%.

Roig, who founded the Valencia-based supermarket took the opportunity of announcing the results to criticise the response from the authorities to last autumn's devastating Dana storm, which heavily affected many of his employees in the area.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Sudden strong gust of wind causes widespread damage to Costa del Sol town
  2. 2 Torremolinos signs new agreement to control proliferation of street cats: this is what it will cost and how it will work
  3. 3 Costa del Sol town takes measures to tackle processionary caterpillar problem
  4. 4 Fuengirola installs six digital information points in strategic commercial areas of the town
  5. 5 Teaching in an international environment, the SUR in English education forum
  6. 6 Malaga village fights depopulation with cash bonus for new parents
  7. 7 Sabadell Seguros renews its life insurance policies with new covers and services in English, French and German
  8. 8 Free exhibition to show past and future of emblematic Costa del Sol town building
  9. 9 Unions stage protest over latest work-related death in Malaga province
  10. 10 Mijas Pueblo showcases work of local artisans with new exhibition

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Comentar es una ventaja exclusiva para registrados

¿Ya eres registrado?

Inicia sesión
Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish Mercadona boss criticises Dana response