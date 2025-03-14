Mercadona boss criticises Dana response

Sections
The president of Mercadona, Juan Roig, has announced that Mercadona had profits of almost 1.4 million euros in 2024, 37% more than in the previous year, after increasing its sales by 9%.
Roig, who founded the Valencia-based supermarket took the opportunity of announcing the results to criticise the response from the authorities to last autumn's devastating Dana storm, which heavily affected many of his employees in the area.
