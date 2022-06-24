First mass influx of immigrants to Melilla since Spain’s diplomatic crisis with Morocco came to an end in March Around 400 people from the sub-Sahara region attempted to break through the access gate to the Spanish border post and a few dozen were successful despite efforts by security forces to stop them

This morning, Friday 24 June, Melilla experienced the first mass influx of immigrants since the diplomatic crisis between Spain and Morocco came to an end in March, despite the efforts made by Moroccan security forces to prevent them crossing the border into Spanish territory.

According to initial reports, dozens of immigrants from the sub-Sahara region managed to reach Melilla after breaking through the access gate to the Barrio Chino border post. This took the security forces in both countries by surprise as it is a technique that has never been attempted before. The group, which appeared to be well-organised and is reported to have been very violent, was made up of about 400 people, although most were held back.

The crowd was first spotted at 6.40am as they approached the border fence. The Guardia Civil’s anti-intrusion protocol was immediately activated and dozens of officers, together with National Police and Moroccan police officers were mobilised, but this was not enough to stop some of the immigrants breaking through the gate a couple of hours later and entering Spanish territory by jumping over the border control building. Some were injured in the attempt. They are all now being held at the Temporary Stay Centre in Melilla.

#ÚLTIMAHORA

Un centenar de inmigrantes ilegales asaltan la valla fronteriza de #Melilla.



Las previsiones de #JUCIL se cumplen, ante la falta de efectivos, recursos y medios policiales.



No podemos dejar en manos de otros la protección de nuestras fronteras con Marruecos. pic.twitter.com/zu4GPv73jj Jucil Nacional (@jucilnacional) June 24, 2022

On Thursday about 120 Moroccan police officers were injured when they tried to stop a group of around 50 immigrants getting over the border fence in the same area. One was admitted to the intensive care unit of a hospital in Nador.

The same group had tried to break through a cordon of Moroccan police in the early hours of Saturday morning, and around 100 officers were injured on that occasion.