Outdoor masks remain mandatory in Spain following parliamentary vote But opposition parties accuse the government of dirty tricks to keep the legislation in place

Masks outdoors will continue to be mandatory in Spain, following a vote held on Tuesday 1 February. The opposition however have accused the government of mocking parliamentary processes.

In order to have the mask legislation remain in place, the government wrapped the vote on the issue into a package of votes on different issues including the revaluation of pensions. This effectively tied the hands of those who wanted to vote in favour of some legislation put before them but against mandatory masks. In the end there were 162 votes in favour, 153 against and 28 abstentions.

“This is the last time that we accept blackmail of this type,” said EH Bildu deputy, Iñaki Ruiz de Pinedo.

“It is a political practice that is not governed by honesty,” added PNV parliamentarian, Josune Gorospe.

Podemos, a coalition partner with the ruling PSOE, admitted the tactic was controversial. Spokeswoman for En Comú Podem, Aina Vidal, also said she would have liked the approach to have been a "little cleaner."

Other parties including PP, Vox, Ciudadanos, UPN and Foro Asturias said the executive’s tactics were a "mockery" of legislative power. The leader of Vox, Santiago Abascal, demanded the government separate the vote on masks from a vote on the pensions of retired medical and nursing personnel who have returned to the workplace during the Covid-19 pandemic. However, the vote proceeded as the PSOE intended.