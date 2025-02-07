Elderly man dies after being hit by electric scooter in Spain

C. P. S. Zaragoza Friday, 7 February 2025, 13:07 Compartir

An 81-year-old man has died after being run over by an electric scooter rider in Zaragoza on Monday 3 February. In addition to the deceased man, a woman was also injured in the same accident, although she is said to be recovering well from her injuries.

The incident happened on Monday afternoon when the couple were on a pedestrian crossing regulated by traffic lights in Paseo de la Independencia. The two elderly people were taken to Miguel Servet hospital, where the man died on Wednesday after failing to recover from his injuries.

Zaragoza Local Police confirmed that the scooter driver was unharmed, was wearing a helmet, had valid insurance and tested negative for alcohol and drugs. Initial investigations suggest that the two pedestrians were crossing when the traffic light was green.