Mallorca beach club tragedy: Senegalese man who saved a bather in 2017 among the four dead

Abdoulaye Diop was a well-known personality in Palma de Mallorca. Especially since 2017 when, together with his friend Oumar M'bengue, the 45-year-old Senegalese man rescued a bather who had gone into the sea at Playa de Palma and was having trouble getting back to shore. On Thursday night he was once again in the spotlight for another misfortune with the worst possible ending. Abdoulaye Diop was one of the four victims who died in the collapse of a well-known Mallorca beach club.

So far, four people are confirmed to have died in the accident and 16 have been injured, several of them critically. According to initial information, three of the four dead are foreigners, two German women aged 20 and 30 who were in the club and had just arrived in Palma for a holiday, and Abdoulaye Diop, who lived in s'Arenal with Aoumar, with whom he worked as a nightclub doorman. The fourth victim is a 23-year-old woman who worked at the Medusa Beach Club.

One of Abdoulaye's and the worker's friends revealed the tragic news to the RTVE television cameras: "He was having a coffee because he used to come here when he came out of the gym and she worked in the shop", he said with his voice breaking.

Sixteen injured hospitalised

According to Palma de Mallorca town hall, five of the 16 injured are in a critical condition. According to eyewitnesses, there were numerous customers in the premises, many of them foreign holidaymakers, as the high tourist season has already begun in Playa de Palma.

The police homicide group and forensic experts are working to identify the 16 people injured to varying degrees in various hospitals in Mallorca. Meanwhile, six people remain admitted in the Son Llàtzer Hospital, none of them in the intensive care unit. They are one patient with an anxiety crisis, two with minor head injuries and three with multiple traumatisms.

At the Son Espases hospital, meanwhile, a 26-year-old woman was admitted with chest trauma, aspiration pneumonia and facial injuries. She did not require admission to the ICU.