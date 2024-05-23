Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

The area of the building collapse in Playa de Palma.
112 incident

At least four people dead, around 30 injured and several still reported trapped after restaurant building collapse in Mallorca

Emergency services are trying to reach the trapped persons and have called in specialist lifting machinery in the Spanish Balearic island holiday hotspot. The number of victims is expected to rise

Mayte Amorós

Palma

Thursday, 23 May 2024, 23:04

At least four people have died and 27 have been injured after a building collapsed in Playa de Palma on the Spanish island of Mallorca. At around 8.30pm this Thursday evening (23 May), the first floor of number 36 in Calle Carthage collapsed onto the ground floor premises, occupied by the Medusa Beach Club restaurant.

The cause of the collapse is not yet known which, for the moment, according to health sources, has left four people dead, several victims injured with varying degrees of severity and an undetermined number of people believed to still be trapped inside the premises.

The Local Police, fire brigade and SAMU 061 health services were quickly on the scene. A crane company has also been called in to lift the rubble.

Emergency services at the scene in Mallorca this Thursday evening.
Firefighters are trying to rescue some victims who were trapped inside the club. The authorities did not specify the nationalities of those involved.

The mayor of Palma, Jaime Martínez, and the first deputy mayor, Javier Bonet, also went to the scene to see first-hand how the incident was evolving, as a crowd of around 1,000 people gathered in the street at around 9pm.

