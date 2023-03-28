Malaga's Antonio Banderas triumphs at Spain's Talía theatre awards premiere

The ceremony was held at the Teatro Español in Madrid on Monday which, appropriately, was World Theatre Day

Antonio Banderas, with the award for Best Actor in Musical Theatre for his role in Company at the first Talía Awards.

Teresa Abajo / SUR Madrid / Malaga

The premiere of the Talía Awards, organised by the Spanish Academy of Performing Arts, was held at the Teatro Español in Madrid on Monday 27 March, which, appropriately, was World Theatre Day.

The awards brought together numerous giants of the stage in a ceremony that celebrated Company, by Antonio Banderas, as the best theatrical production of the year.

The Stephen Sondheim classic musical, which Antonio Banderas directed, produced and starred in, won the award for Best Musical. The Malaga actor and filmmaker also won the Best Actor award for his role in the play based on love and heartbreak, which he received from José Sacristán.

An emotional Banderas dedicated the awards to his colleagues and to Malaga and promised to continue "searching for excellence" with his Soho Theatre in the city. Describing Company, he said that the musical genre "is theatre, it is not a concert or a recital".

Malaga-born Rocío Molina won the award for Best Female Dance Performer for her work Vuelta a Uno. The recognition in Madrid came after she received the Silver Lion in Venice last year and Spain’s Gold Medal of Fine Arts.

President of the Academy, Cayetana Guillén Cuervo, who hosted the event filled with musical numbers, from The Chorus to The Wildcat said "it has taken a lot to get here."

The Talía Awards are here to stay, and time will tell if they achieve their goal of becoming the Goya of the performing arts, replacing the Max Awards, which have been the benchmark since 1998 and which in less than a month – on 17 April – will once again bring the profession together.