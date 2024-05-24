Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Javier Milei (file image). AFP
Madrid permanently recalls its ambassador in Buenos Aires
Diplomacy

Madrid permanently recalls its ambassador in Buenos Aires

The Spanish government took the unprecedented step after remarks against the PM's wife by outspoken Argentinian president Javier Milei

Paula de las Heras / Neil Hesketh

Madrid / Malaga

Friday, 24 May 2024, 09:55

The diplomatic crisis unleashed after the colourful president of Argentina, Javier Milei, called Begoña Gómez, wife of Spain's prime minister Pedro Sánchez, "corrupt", became a lot more serious this week.

The South American leader's refusal to apologise for the words he uttered at a far-right summit organised by the Spanish political party Vox in Madrid led the Spanish government to take a drastic and unprecedented step: the "permanent" withdrawal of the Spanish ambassador in Buenos Aires, María Jesús Alonso, who had already been recalled to Madrid for consultations last Sunday.

President Milei replied that he has no intention of doing the same to Spain, but did not try to dampen down the conflict.

The Argentinian leader, who is known for the hard-right economic policies he is pursuing in his home country, said the Spanish PM was a coward and in need of a psychologist to grow up.

The bad blood between PM Sánchez and President Milei, at different ends of the political spectrum, goes back some time. No Spanish minister attended Milei's swearing in in Buenos Aires last year and, recently, Spanish transport minister Óscar Puentes suggested Milei took drugs.

