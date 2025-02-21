Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Rubiales earlier this month. EFE
Luis Rubiales sentenced to 10,800-euro fine for Jenni Hermoso World Cup kiss and acquitted on coercion
Courts

Luis Rubiales sentenced to 10,800-euro fine for Jenni Hermoso World Cup kiss and acquitted on coercion

The former president of the Spanish football association (RFEF) has been ordered to pay an 18-month fine of 20 euros per day for the sexual assault, although he has already announced that he will appeal the conviction

Mateo Balín

Madrid

Friday, 21 February 2025, 09:54

The former president of the Spanish football association (RFEF), Luis Rubiales, has been sentenced to an 18-month fine of 20 euros per day, 10,800 euros in total, for sexual assault for kissing player Jenni Hermoso at the 2024 World Cup final. He will also need to pay the victim 3,000 euros. The sentence of a top Audiencia Nacional court in Madrid was announced only a week after the trial ended.

The other three defendants, former women's national team coach Jorge Vilda, former RFEF sports director Albert Luque and former head of marketing Rubén Rivera, were acquitted of the crime of coercion, as was Rubiales.

Rubiales has already announced that he will appeal the conviction but it is not known yet if the prosecution - who were asking for two and a half years for Rubiales - will appeal.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 These are the Malaga towns and villages where you can watch classic cars in action this weekend
  2. 2 This is the exclusive Costa del Sol housing development with prices starting from 640,000 euros
  3. 3 Celebrate Malaga province's 'liquid gold' this coming weekend
  4. 4 Fourteen Malaga villages face 35 per cent hike in water rates
  5. 5 Restoration of iconic Costa del Sol viewpoint complete
  6. 6 Torremolinos lines up series of activities to mark Andalucía Day which is celebrated on 28 February
  7. 7 International experts continue tour of Costa del Sol caves
  8. 8 Andalusian regional government to meet Costa Tropical farmers to tackle avocado pest
  9. 9 Name of popular children's author chosen for new library in Fuengirola
  10. 10 Costa del Sol town invests in order to protect against flooding

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Comentar es una ventaja exclusiva para registrados

¿Ya eres registrado?

Inicia sesión
Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish Luis Rubiales sentenced to 10,800-euro fine for Jenni Hermoso World Cup kiss and acquitted on coercion