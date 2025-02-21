Luis Rubiales sentenced to 10,800-euro fine for Jenni Hermoso World Cup kiss and acquitted on coercion

Mateo Balín Madrid Friday, 21 February 2025, 09:54 Compartir

The former president of the Spanish football association (RFEF), Luis Rubiales, has been sentenced to an 18-month fine of 20 euros per day, 10,800 euros in total, for sexual assault for kissing player Jenni Hermoso at the 2024 World Cup final. He will also need to pay the victim 3,000 euros. The sentence of a top Audiencia Nacional court in Madrid was announced only a week after the trial ended.

The other three defendants, former women's national team coach Jorge Vilda, former RFEF sports director Albert Luque and former head of marketing Rubén Rivera, were acquitted of the crime of coercion, as was Rubiales.

Rubiales has already announced that he will appeal the conviction but it is not known yet if the prosecution - who were asking for two and a half years for Rubiales - will appeal.