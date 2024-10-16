Loss of appetite is a common symptom of new XEC variant of coronavirus

Javier Varela Madrid Wednesday, 16 October 2024, 17:45 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

A loss of appetite is one of the main symptoms in those who have contracted a new variant of Covid-19.

According to experts, the XEC will be the new dominant variant and will involve the usual symptoms of previous coronavirus strains, as well as a loss of appetite, the Daily Mirror reported. It is estimated the new variant is already responsible for around 10% of coronavirus cases detected in recent weeks.

This strain, a combination of sub variants KS.1.1 and KP.3.3 of the Omicron family, could become dominant in the coming months, according to Dr Scott Roberts, an infectious disease specialist at Yale Medicine. He also said the speed of transmission of the new strain appears to be faster than previous strains.

In addition to a loss of appetite, the variant may cause other common symptoms such as continuous coughing, fever, chills, loss or change in sense of smell or taste, tiredness, shortness of breath, body aches and headache, stuffy or runny nose, diarrhoea, sore throat and general malaise.

Detected in Germany

This strain was first detected in Germany in June, and since then similar cases have been detected in other European countries including Spain, France, the UK, Ireland and even the US.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has not yet classified XEC as a "variant of concern", although it is "under surveillance". This term is commonly used by the WHO to alert public health authorities that the SARS-CoV-2 strain may require attention and vigilance.