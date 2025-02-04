Do this for 'at least 30 minutes a day' to live to 100, according to longevity expert

Clara Alfonso Madrid Tuesday, 4 February 2025, 17:04 Compartir

More and more people are living until they're 100 or more. In Spain, according to data from the INE national institute of statistics, the number of centenarians continues to grow, with a total of 19,639 at present; a figure that reflects the increase in life expectancy in the country. In fact, according to the United Nations (UN), by 2021 there were already more than 600,000 people worldwide who were over 100 years old, a figure that contrasts with just 92,000 centenarians in 1990.

However, the real challenge of longevity is not only to reach that age, but to do so by living healthily and maintaining a good quality of life. In this context, Manuel de la Peña, a cardiologist and director of the Chair of Heart and Longevity at the European Institute of Health and Social Wellbeing, has analysed the common habits of people who live to more than a century. His conclusion is clear: one of the key elements for a long life is "listening to music at least 30 minutes a day".

This, according to De la Peña, has profound effects on our brain, stimulating areas that release neurotransmitters linked to happiness, such as dopamine, oxytocin, serotonin and endorphins. "Music, like exercise, boosts our mood and vitality," the specialist explains.

But music is not the only determining factor. De la Peña points out that, in addition to this habit, people who reach the age of 100 tend to have an active, mentally healthy and emotionally balanced lifestyle. In his book 'Guide to living a healthy 120 years', the expert mentions that maintaining projects, hopes and dreams is essential to prolonging life. The key, according to him, lies in the combination of a proper diet, regular exercise, and above all, maintaining a positive attitude towards life.

"I haven't met any very elderly people who live thinking about negative things".

A relevant aspect that De la Peña underlines is the impact of optimistic thoughts on ageing. "I haven't met any very elderly people who think about negative things. They have all put the best memories of their life in their head," he says. According to the expert, nostalgia and happy memories not only enrich our lives, but also have a protective effect on our mental and physical health.

As for biological factors, the expert acknowledges that genes play a role in longevity, but clarifies that only 25 per cent of our life expectancy depends on our genetic inheritance, while the remaining 75 per cent is conditioned by our habits and lifestyle. "We inherit 20,000 genes, and about 2,000 of them are associated with longevity. But there are also some that are related to diseases, such as high blood pressure," he explains. So while we cannot change our genetics, we can significantly influence our health through our everyday choices.

The cardiologist mentions the example of Maria Branyas, the world's longest-living woman, who died at the age of 117. He explains that Maria had a number of habits that contributed to her longevity, including eating yoghurt every day, which reflects the importance of taking care of our gut microbiota, a key factor for overall health. She also avoided the presence of toxic people in her surroundings, which reinforces the idea that an emotionally healthy environment is essential.

Another fundamental point highlighted by De la Peña is the importance of keeping the mind active throughout life. As we age, it is essential to find a purpose in life that motivates us every day, even after retirement. "The mind is like a plant and you have to water it and keep it active," he says. Stress is also one of the biggest enemies of longevity and it is crucial to learn how to manage it to prevent it from causing long-term damage. Meditation, music and practices such as yoga are valuable tools to reduce emotional pressure and maintain balance in our lives.