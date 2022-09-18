Local Police officer dies while trying to rescue a man trapped in his car by floods in Calpe The policeman was trying to save the driver but was swept away by the fast-flowing flood water in the Valencian municipality on Spain’s Mediterranean coast

The municipality of Calpe, in the Valencian region, on Spain’s Mediterranean coast has been hit by sad news this Sunday morning. The heavy downpours that have fallen this morning in the region have claimed the life of a person.

According to sources from the town hall of the coastal town, the victim was an Local Police officer who was trying to rescue a man who had been trapped in his vehicle following heavy rain and flooding on a road in the area of the Empedrola residential development, in Benissa, which runs parallel to the riverbed.

Police received a call about the stranded car and mobilised two Local Police patrols. Upon arrival, they found the vehicle surrounded by water with a man trapped inside.

While trying to rescue the driver, one of the policemen lost his footing and fell into the water, where he was swept away by the fast-moving current. Some hours later, his body was found two kilometres downriver, in the municipality of Calpe.

The stranded vehicle was also swept away by the water with the driver inside, but he managed to get out of the car. The members of the Local Police treated him and took him to the hospital, although his injuries are not serious.

Calpe town hall has decreed five days of official mourning, from this Sunday 18 September to Thursday 22nd and flags will fly at half-mast. All public events organised by the council have also been suspended.