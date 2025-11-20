New listeria health alert for sliced meats in Spain: these are the batches affected

Rossel Aparicio Malaga Thursday, 20 November 2025, 18:48 Share

The Spanish agency for food safety and nutrition (Aesan) warned of the presence of Listeria monocytogenes in a batch of 'chopped lata finas lonchas' ham of the brand Nuestra Alacena, sold in Día supermarkets, on 14 November. Aesan has now expanded the alert after detecting more products containing listeria.

Aesan advises the public not to consume the products concerned. Anybody who has already consumed them and presented symptoms compatible with listeriosis (vomiting, diarrhoea or fever) should seek medical help.

All these products are being withdrawn from the market. According to the information available to date, they have been distributed in Andalucía, Asturias, Cantabria, Castilla-La Mancha, Castilla y León, Extremadura, Madrid, the Basque Country and Valencia. Their redistribution to other regions has not been ruled out.

The products concerned are the following:

1 Chopped lata finas lonchas

Brand name: Nuestra Alacena (Día)

Appearance of the product: Packaged sliced 150 g

Batch number and expiry date: 252761 with expiry date 17/11/2025 and 252771 with expiry date 18/11/2025

Unit weight: 150 g

Temperature: fridge storage

2 Pavo trufado con pistachos

Brand name: Serrano

Appearance of the product: Packaged sliced

Batch number and expiry date: 252771 with expiry date 18/11/2025

Unit weight: 150 g

Temperature: fridge storage

3 Mortadela de pavo con aceitunas

Brand name: La Tabla

Appearance of the product: Packaged sliced

Batch number and expiry date: 252761 with expiry date 17/11/2025 and 252771 with expiry date 18/11/2025

Unit weight: 200 g

Temperature: fridge storage

4 Mortadela de pavo

Brand name: La Tabla

Appearance of the product: Packaged sliced

Batch number and expiry date: 252761 with expiry date 17/11/2025 and 252771 with expiry date 18/11/2025

Unit weight: 200 g

Temperature: fridge storage

5 Chóped de pavo

Brand name: La Tabla

Appearance of the product: Packaged sliced

Lot number and expiry date: 252761 with expiry date 17/11/2025 and 252771 with expiry date 18/11/2025.

Unit weight: 200 g

Temperature: fridge storage

6 Maxi pavo

Brand name: La Tabla

Appearance of the product: Packaged sliced

Batch number and expiry date: 252761 and 252763 with expiry date 17/11/2025

Unit weight: 325 g

Temperature: fridge storage

7 Maxi york

Brand name: La Tabla

Appearance of the product: Packaged sliced

Batch number and expiry date: 252761 and 252763 with expiry date 17/11/2025

Unit weight: 450 g

Temperature: fridge storage