Listeria health alert for a meat product sold at Lidl

The affected product can be returned to any of the company's supermarkets, even if you don't have the receipt

Lidl has warned of the presence of listeria in a meat product sold in some of its supermarkets in Spain. The product is a Friber brand sliced beef in olive oil, with an expiry date of 11/07/2023.

Listeria monocytogenes can be the cause of serious gastrointestinal illnesses and flu-like symptoms. Buyers who have the item can return it to any Lidl shop and will be reimbursed, even if they do not have a receipt.

The product has been distributed in Lidl supermarkets in the regions of Aragón, País Vasco, Navarra, La Rioja and Cantabria.

The manufacturer, Friber, S.A., has apologised to all affected customers for the inconvenience and noted that no other product sold by Lidl Spain or by this manufacturer is affected by this health alert.