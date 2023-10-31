'Leonormania' sweeps Spain: Princess of Asturias swears allegiance to Constitution on her 18th birthday

Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

&#039;Leonormania&#039; sweeps Spain: Princess of Asturias swears allegiance to Constitution on her 18th birthday
Royal

The ceremony paves the way for the heir presumptive to become queen in the future

SUR

Madrid

Tuesday, 31 October 2023, 14:43

Leonor, Princess of Asturias, celebrated her 18th birthday by swearing her allegiance to the Constitution of Spain today (Tuesday 31 October). This landmark event, which has gripped the nation, marked her eligibility to become queen in the future.

The ceremony took place at the Congress of Deputies in Spain in Madrid, underlining Spain's parliamentary monarchy political system. Leonor swore allegiance by saying: "I swear to faithfully perform my duties, to keep and protect the Constitution and its laws and respect the rights of citizens in the autonomous regions and pledge my faithfulness to the King."

Leonor, accompanied by Infanta Sofía, travel to the ceremony in Rolls-Royce Phantom IV Photo: EFE / Video: Europa Press

The president of the Constitution, Francina Armengol, was present as Leonor pledged her allegiance. She called the Princess of Asturias a "worthy role-model of this modern country", underlining the overwhelming support Leonor has. Her popularity as a young and exciting member of the Royal family has grown to the extent people have come up with phrase 'Leonormania' to encapsulate the media attention she has been attracting lately. Having sworn her allegiance, she was met with four minutes of standing ovation and applause, as she stood smiling soaking all the atmosphere in.

Having pledged her allegiance, Leonor signed the Book of Honours of the Congress (Libro de Honores del Congreso), writing her name into Spanish history. The family then returned to the Royal Palace, where Leonor was awarded the medal of Royal and Distinguished Spanish Order of Carlos III (el Gran Collar de la Real y Distinguida Orden de Carlos III), the highest honour in Spain.

She received this prestigious award and addressed the Spanish public: "I dedicate today to all people in Spain who I will always serve with respect and loyalty."

