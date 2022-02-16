The King of Spain is forced to extend his quarantine after testing Covid positive again The monarch, according to the Royal Household, is in good health and has no symptoms. He was due to attend functions in Andalucía on Thursday

Spain's King Felipe VI will prolong his period of self-isolation after testing positive for coronavirus, again, with a PCR on Tuesday, 15 February.

It was expected that this Wednesday (16 February) the monarch would resume royal duties and on Thursday he was due to travel to Sanlúcar de Barrameda, in Cadiz, to participate in a series of activities to mark the 500th anniversary of the first circumnavigation of the world and also attend the designation of Andalucía’s Cadiz as Spanish Capital of Gastronomy 2022.

The King, according to the Casa Real, is in good health and has no symptoms, but, despite the fact that current regulations establish seven-day quarantines, he has decided to suspend his entire agenda of official duties this week until he has overcome the infection. Of course, he "will maintain his institutional activity from his residence, specifically, his function as head of state”, said the Royal Household.

Felipe VI, who will undergo a new Covid-19 test in the coming days, tested positive on 9 February. Both the Queen and the Infanta Sofía have not presented any symptoms, so they have continued with their planned activities normally, although both, the Casa Real stressed at the time, will submit "to the planned monitoring protocols" in these cases. Queen Letizia has, in fact, continued with her agenda as normal and will continue to do so this week.