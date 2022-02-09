King of Spain tests positive for Covid and cancels all official activities Felipe VI took a coronavirus test after presenting mild symptoms on Tuesday afternoon, and he will now self-isolate for seven days

The King of Spain has tested positive for Covid this Wednesday, 9 February, after presenting mild symptoms since Tuesday afternoon, the Royal Household has reported in a statement.

Felipe VI's state of health is described as "good" but all his official activities have been suspended for the next seven days, during which he will remain in isolation, as established by health protocols.

However, the Casa del Rey insists, he "will maintain his institutional activity from his residence."

Both the Queen and the Infanta Sofía do not present any coronavirus symptoms for now and "will be able to continue with their planned activities normally", although both, the statement points out, will undergo "the planned monitoring protocols" in these cases.