King checks in on Fallas fiesta in Dana hit area

Pablo Alcaraz
Friday, 21 March 2025, 10:05
King Felipe continues to show concern for the parts of Valencia province hit by last autumn's tragic Dana storm.
His latest visit on Wednesday this week - this time without Queen Letizia - coincided with the area's famous Fallas celebrations.
In one badly-hit town - Torrent - he talked to two women wearing traditional Valencian costume. Later he attended a bullfight in Valencia city.
