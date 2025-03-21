Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

The King of Spain talking to two women in traditional costume. EFE
King checks in on Fallas fiesta in Dana hit area

Pablo Alcaraz

Friday, 21 March 2025, 10:05

King Felipe continues to show concern for the parts of Valencia province hit by last autumn's tragic Dana storm.

His latest visit on Wednesday this week - this time without Queen Letizia - coincided with the area's famous Fallas celebrations.

In one badly-hit town - Torrent - he talked to two women wearing traditional Valencian costume. Later he attended a bullfight in Valencia city.

