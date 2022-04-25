Kane Tanaka, the oldest person in the world, has died at the age of 119 Back in January the world’s oldest man, Saturnino de la Fuente, died at his home in northern Spain at the age of 112

Kane Tanaka, the world's oldest person, has died at the age of 119. She was a fan of chocolate and soft drinks, and died in the Japanese city of Fukuoka, on the 19 April, according to the public broadcaster NHK.

Born on 2 January, 1903, the year of the first flight of a powered aircraft piloted by the Wright brothers, Tanaka was confirmed by Guinness World Records as the oldest living person in 2019.

It comes just a few months after the world’s oldest man, Saturnino de la Fuente, died in northern Spain in January just three weeks shy of what would have been his 113rd birthday. Official records say he was born on 11 February, but he maintained his birthday was on 8 February and that was the day he celebrated it with his family.