Junts turns against Spain's proposed amnesty law in first vote

A Catalan nationalist party for whom a controversial amnesty law is largely designed turned against it this week, voting it down in parliament on Tuesday after the first round of amendments to the text. Junt's decision was not known until the last minute.

Rival Catalan nationalist party ERC, while saying the proposal to grant amnesty to those involved in the illegal referendum in 2017 and independence process did not go as far as they wanted, did accept the revised text.

Junts wants to make sure that all terrorism accusations are included in the amnesty as well, worried that judges will change their accusations of Catalan militants to get round the new law.

There is now a month to send the bill back to committee stage and further amendments before a second and final reading.