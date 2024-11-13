Mercadona tycoon to give up to 50,000 euros to each worker affected by 'Dana' storm

Lucía Palacios Madrid Wednesday, 13 November 2024, 14:30

Mercadona president Juan Roig will give up to 50,000 euros to each of its workers affected by the 'Dana' floods that devastated southeastern Spain two weeks ago. The amount will be in addition to government support already offered to those affected.

In total, the supermarket giant will allocate 40 million euros to help its employees "not to have to start rebuilding their lives from scratch", Mercadona said in a statement this Wednesday 13 November. The financial aid will be delivered to all affected workers on 21 November, the company said.

The aid will be a fixed value for damage to their home or vehicle. More specifically, 50,000 euros will be available to employees who have totally lost their home or whose home has been partially destroyed; 25,000 euros will be available to those who have suffered damage to all or part of their furniture; and 5,000 euros will be available to those who have lost smaller items.

Mercadona will also award 15,000 euros to those who have lost their vehicle, 5,000 euros to those who have lost a motorbike and 500 euros for other means of transport such as scooters or bicycles.

The 40 million in aid to workers is in addition to the 25 million euros Roig will allocate to help small businesses affected by the unprecedented natural disaster that devastated mainly Valencia.

Aid also for small businesses

Marina de Empresas, an entrepreneurship and innovation hub promoted by Mercadona's president, has already launched the 'Alcem-se' platform, with a total budget of 25 million euros, to help small businesses, startups and self-employed workers affected by the Dana. The aim of the initiative is to reactivate "as soon as possible" the economic fabric of the affected areas, in order to try to reduce "as much as possible" the number of companies that close, Mercadona said.

Those interested in receiving the aid (companies with between one and 15 workers, approximately) will have to fill in a form on the platform where they can communicate their needs (advice on finding suppliers of machinery or material, finding new clients and reactivating sales, or direct financial aid).

Following the request, each case will be evaluated with proposals offered on how the help can be provided: from meetings with specialists to direct financial aid, which will be non-refundable and can reach up to 10,000 euros.

In addition to this direct support from Marina de Empresas, the 'Alcem-se' platform will also be an aggregator of solidarity initiatives launched over the last two weeks by different groups and associations. All of them share the aim of helping, in one way or another, the companies affected by the floods.